Indian Newspaper Society condoles demise of Vijay Kumar Chopra

New Delhi: The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) condoled the passing away of media veteran and Chief Patron of the Delhi Advertising Club Vijay Kumar Chopra.

“On behalf of the entire Print Media fraternity in India, Mr. Jayant Mammen Mathew, The President, Indian Newspaper Society, condoles the death of Mr. Vijay Kumar Chopra, who passed away after a brief illness,” a release issued by INS said.

“Mr. Chopra has served more than a decade as an Executive Member of INS and Regional Chairman of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) of National Capital Region of Delhi,” Mathew further stated.

“He also represented INS and served as a Member of the Press Council of India. His contributions in the field of Print Media & Advertising shall always be remembered,” he added.

Mathew conveyed his deep condolences to the family members and prayed that the Almighty grant them strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss.”