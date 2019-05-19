Indian Men’s Hockey team arrives Bhubaneswar for FIH Men’s Series Finals

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Men’s Hockey team arrived here on Sunday for the FIH Men’s Series Finals to be played at Kalinga Stadium from June 6 to June 15.

The team will kick start preparations for the tournament from Sunday.

Six teams including India, Ireland, France, Japan, Malaysia, and Spain will take part in the FIH Series Finals from June 6. The top two teams from each event will qualify for the 2019 Men’s FIH Olympic Qualifiers.