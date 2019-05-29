Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team lose to Ireland Sr. Women team 1-4

Dublin: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team lost to Ireland Senior team with a score of 1-4 in a spirited warm-up match held at Dublin.

Despite the scoreline, for a majority of the game the Junior team held their own against the World Cup silver medallists, Ireland.

In a tightly contested first quarter, it was the hosts who broke the deadlock, scoring in the 7th minute. The lone goal separated the sides at the end of the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Ireland won a Penalty Corner, but Bichu Devi in the Indian goal denied the hosts a chance to double their lead.

Despite India pressing hard in the second quarter, Ireland’s resolute defence ensured the hosts went into half time with their slender one-goal advantage intact.

However, India came charging out in the third quarter and got their equaliser through Sharmila Devi. The equaliser was the boost the team needed, and a subsequent Penalty Corner attempt was foiled by the Irish goalkeeper to keep the hosts in the game.

Sarah Hawkshaw scored right at the death to give Ireland the lead at the end of the third quarter. From then on, it was a matter of the hosts defending as India looked to score an equaliser in the final quarter. The hosts capitalised on the counter, scoring two more goals to secure the victory.

Sharmila Devi scored the only goal for the India Junior team.

India will play the Canada Junior Women’s team tomorrow. These two warm-up matches will be followed by the Cantor Fitzgerald U21 International 4-Nations tournament featuring India, Ireland, Canada and Scotland scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 4.