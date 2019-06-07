Indian Jr Women’s Hockey Team beat Ireland 3-1 in Final Game of Ireland Tour

Dublin: India’s Junior Women Hockey team ended their Ireland tour with a 3-1 win over Ireland Women’s Development team. Having won the Cantor Fitzgerald U21 International 4-Nations, India looked to end their tour on a positive note.

In a cagey first quarter, both teams were keen to establish defensive solidity rather than an adventure in the attack. The fifteen minutes were devoid of clear cut goal-scoring chances and the teams went into the break locked goalless.

India started the stronger in the second quarter and won a PC within the opening minutes of the period. From the PC, Lalrindiki made no mistake converting smartly to give India the lead. If Ireland were shocked, there was more to come, as India’s attack kept Ireland constantly on the defensive. At the back end of the quarter India had another PC, and this time it was Ishika Chaudhary who converted to double India's lead. The teams went into half time with India holding a 2-0 lead.

A heavy downpour caused a delay to the restart of the second half, and when the players were eventually called to action, they would do so with only time for one quarter to play. The delay benefitted Ireland who came out faster and with more attacking verve in what would be the final quarter of play. They won two consecutive PCs within the space of minutes, but India’s defence and Khushboo in goal kept the chances out and maintain India’s two-goal lead. With a third PC close to the end, Ireland finally managed to open their account.

In the end, though it didn’t matter, because within minutes India scored their third, Mumtaz continuing her rich vein of form, to win back India’s two-goal advantage. They would hold that advantage till the final hooter to take the victory.

The Indian team will now travel to Belarus for a series which is set to begin on June 9.