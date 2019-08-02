Indian Idol season 11 auditions flagged off in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: After roaring success of the Indian Idol season 10, Sony Entertainment Television brings another enthralling season of Indian Idol with an extra dose of entertainment.

Opening doors to the new generation of young singers, who dream of making it BIG in the music industry, Indian Idol 11 started off its multi-city auditions for the 11th season in Bhubaneswar.

Former Indian Idol contestant Renu Nagar and Biswajit Mahapatra were present in the city to select the talents. The auditions were a brilliant success with a whopping 682 contestants auditioning for the show.

The entire city participated wholeheartedly and auditions witnessed great enthusiasm for aspirants in huge numbers who put their best skills to play and showcased their musical talent. Once selected, the judges will guide, nurture, mentor and introduce these young singers and prepare them for the coveted title.

The train of Indian Idol’s audition has now left Bhubaneswar and on its way to Guwahati.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, the auditions will happen across various cities such as Dehradun, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Indore, Nagpur followed by Janta auditions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Opening doors for aspiring singers to the Indian music industry for a whole new generation. The next auditions will be held in Guwahati on August 4th 2019.