Indian flag ‘not taken down before sunset’, school headmaster suspended in Balasore

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
0

Balasore: The headmaster of Saradiha primary school in Balasore district was suspended for allegedly “insulting” the Indian flag by not taking it down before the sunset.

According to sources, the incident took place during the Independence Day celebration at the school. The school celebrated the 73rd Independence Day but kept the national flag hoisted even after sunset.

Related Posts

Two more gates of Hirakud Dam opened

Five Odisha dists likely to witness heavy rainfall in next…

Locals block road demanding flood relief in Bolangir

As per the Flag Code, it is an insult to the national flag and is a crime against the nation.

Acting on the complaints of a few locals, the Baliapal Block Education Officer (BEO), initiated a brief inquiry and later suspended the responsible headmaster.

As per the Constitution of India, our Indian national flag should always be brought down before sunset.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Two more gates of Hirakud Dam opened

Five Odisha dists likely to witness heavy rainfall in next…

Locals block road demanding flood relief in Bolangir

1 of 1,560