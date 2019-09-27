Indian Documentary Film Festival Begins In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Film Society of Bhubaneswar opened its second edition of the Indian Documentary Film Festival at Odissi Research Centre, Bhubaneswar today.

The three-day-long festival saw a massive crowd of serious cinema enthusiasts on its maiden day. The festival is aimed at screening contemporary documentaries by award-winning directors spanning various areas and aspects of the social, cultural and political climate of our country.

The festival kicked off with “Moti Bagh” directed by Nirmal Chander, India’s official entry to 92nd Academy Awards (Oscars). The documentary is based on the trials and tribulations of an ageing farmer in a remote Himalayan village and his strife to keep his farm alive in the face of rampant migration. Interestingly, a parallel can be drawn with the changing demographics within our own city, which is grappling with its own share of youth exodus in search of lucrative options elsewhere.

The afternoon session teleported the audience to the picturesque Nagaland through the documentary “Every Time you Tell a Story” by Ruchika Negi and Amit Mahanti. The film offers an interpretation of history and a way of understanding the shifts that Tsungkotepsu shawl painting tradition has experienced when confronted with certitudes of history-colonialism, new religion, and assimilation /in the Indian state. The pictoral weavings on the Tsungkotepsu shawls portray stores of valour and otherwise and act as an extension of the personality of the person wearing it. The film beautifully captures the history of the Ao tribe of Nagaland while breaking stereotypes surrounding them. Post the screening, the audience engaged in an immersive conversation with one of the directors, Amit Mahanti.

The next documentary, “A Journey of Passion” portrayed the tale of a passionate grandson looking out for his grandfather’s work to build a personal archive which later makes him appreciate his grandfather’s role in the making of the Odia Film Industry. The director Bijaya Kumar Nishanka has successfully managed to incorporate the essence of the subject in this Odia short film. Post-film, the viewers interacted with the director where he responded candidly to questions posed by them.

The festival opened with the inauguration of the festival book by the Convenor of FSB, Shri Sivapada Swain. Shri Amit Mahanti and Shri Bijay Nishanka were also felicitated by a senior member of the Society, Shri Abasar Beura.

The following three documentaries, “Longra”, “Telltales of the Hills”, and “Have you seen the Arana?”, show the stark reality of farming & agriculture across several parts of the country in the face of aggressive globalization. While “Longra” showed the resilience of the Chang tribe to preserve the old farming practice of Jhum, “Have you seen the Arana?” chronicles the destruction of the socio-economic fabric of Wayanad and the efforts of the local gentry to save their traditional practices in agriculture among other areas.

Coral Woman by Priya Thuvassey narrates the story of Uma, a 53-year-old scuba diver, and how the presence of coral reefs inspired her to swim, paint, and dive in order to garner attention to the alarming environmental concerns.

The first day of the festival closed with Suhel Banerjee’s “Tides of Life”, which took the audience on a journey through the Sunderbans in the quest of the elusive Bengal Tiger while throwing light on the threatened mangroves and the tumbling balance between the man, flora, and fauna.

Not only did the audience enjoy the documentaries but also did revel in the art exhibition, curated by artist Debasis Beura. The festival will continue for two more days and the society anticipates a similar crowd on the weekends.