Indian diaspora should contribute to development agenda: Vice President

Hanoi: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has lauded the contribution made by the Indian community worldwide.

Addressing a gathering of the Indian community in Hanoi, Naidu said that the diaspora should contribute to the agenda of development in India.

The Vice President said India was moving fast to transform itself into a modern 21st-century inclusive economy. He added that 3Ds — Democracy, Demand and Demographic Dividend were in India’s story and the Indian diaspora is the fourth D.

Naidu reiterated that India will become a 5 trillion US dollars economy by 2030. He added that the government took steps to make the country one of the most favourable investment destinations in the world.

Earlier, Mr.Naidu arrived in Vietnam for a four-day official visit. He will hold meetings with his Vietnamese counterpart Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairperson of National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

The Vice President is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the 16th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration at Tam Chuc Pagoda in Vietnam’s Ha Nam Province on May 12th.