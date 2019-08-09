Indian cricketers to be dope tested by NADA: Sports Ministry

New Delhi: Indian cricketers will now be tested by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) as The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will now come under it, a BCCI press release said today.

The primary concern of the Board was the contentious ‘Whereabouts Clause’ with regards to Out of Competition Testing, something that all-star India players have been wary of as they considered it an invasion of their privacy.

The Sports Ministry told the BCCI that “you have no option” other than to abide by the code. The Indian cricket board thereafter agreed to come under the ambit of NADA, ending years of defiance. Historically, the BCCI has vehemently opposed coming under NADA and always maintained that anti-doping agency had no jurisdiction to conduct dopes tests on Indian cricketers.

However, the Ministry of Sports has made it clear to the BCCI that it could no longer continue its abstention on these grounds and has also sought to clarify their doubts, said Radheshyam Jhulaniya, Sports Secretary, the government of India.

The Indian cricket board had argued that since NADA is not a government-affiliated federation but an autonomous body, it won’t accept it as the agency for conducting such tests.

Notably, India batsman Prithvi Shaw was recently suspended till November 15 after his urine sample tested as positive found in cough syrups.

But Shaw’s ban was backdated to March 16 even though he played for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League till May 8.