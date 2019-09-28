Indian challenge ends as Kashyap crashed out from Korea Open

Incheon: As ace shuttler, Parupalli Kashyap lost his men’s singles in the semi-final match, Indian challenge at Korea Open World Tour Super 500 came to an end today.

Parupalli Kashyap, the lone Indian left in the BWF Korea Open, lost in the semi-final of the tournament in Incheon as he lost in straight games to current world number one Kento Momota.

Momota has a 2-0 head-to-head advantage against Kashyap, won 21-13, 21-15 and entered the final. Kashyap had played some good badminton in the tournament and with his loss.

Kashyap progressed to the semi-final as the sole Indian left in the competition to face Momota, who he had never defeated in his last 3 meetings with the Japanse. The last time they met was in June 2016. However, Momota only extended his dominance over Kashyap in their 4th meeting with a 21-13, 21-15 win over the Indian.

Momota took the first point in the opening game but former world No. 6 Kashyap levelled the game to 2-2. However, Momota soon took the lead with his dominant shot selection and grabbed 4 straight points to make it 5-4 in his favour.

There was not much aggression from both the players in the first game as the two were merely playing the waiting game. Kashyap took initiatives only on rare occasions but he managed points when he opted to do so.