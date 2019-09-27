Indian Army’s helicopter crashes in Bhutan, 2 pilots killed

New Delhi: Two pilots were killed as Indian Military Training Team’s(IMTRAT) helicopter crashed in Yonphula in Bhutan on Friday, according to reports.

The report said an Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashed leading to the death of two pilots. The Indian Army pilot who died in the crash was of Lt Col (Lieutenant colonel) rank while the other was a Bhutanese Army pilot training with the Indian Army.

The helicopter took off from Khirmu in Arunachal Pradesh, but lost contact near Yonphula, army sources said. The officials said that the wreckage has been located.

The army said in a statement: “An Indian Army helicopter crashed at 1 pm near Yonphula in Bhutan. Helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm. It was en route from Khirmu (Arunanchal Pradesh) to Yonphula on duty”.