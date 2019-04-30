Indian Army spots mysterious footprints in the Himalayas

New Delhi: Indian Army on Tuesday claimed that one of its teams have spotted footprints of mythical creature ‘Yeti’ at the Makalu Base Camp in the Himalayas.

Sources in the Army said the Mountaineering Expedition team of Indian army found mysterious marks measuring 32X15 inches on April 9, which the Army believed are of the mythical beast Yeti. The Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information also shared the news on its Twitter handle on Monday.

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti’ measuring 32×15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019



The Yeti or Abominable Snowman is an ape-like creature taller than an average human. It is believed to inhabit the Himalayas, Siberia, Central, and East Asia. The names Yeti and Meh-Teh are commonly used by indigenous people of the region and are part of their history and mythology.