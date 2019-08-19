Indian Army recruitment drive in Paradip; 7 held for fake certificates

Paradip: At least seven youths were arrested on charges of submitting fake certificates during a recruitment drive by the Indian Army at Nuabazar Gopabandhu Stadium in Paradip on Monday.

The accused youths were identified as Amar Singh (19), Sajjan Kumar (19), Akhilesh Kumar Tiwari (22), Rahul Kumar Yadav (20), Shib Kumar Yadav ( 21), Gad Singh (20), and Azad Kumar Tiwari ( 19). They all hail from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the sources, a recruitment drive is being organised by the Indian Army at Nuabazar Gopabandhu Stadium in Paradip from August 18. The accused youths, identifying themselves as residents of Odisha, had submitted their respective certificates to the recruitment officials. However, during verification, it was found that the certificates were fake.

After the matter came to light, the youths were apprehended and later handed over to the Model police. Reportedly, the youths are in police custody and are being interrogated in this regard.