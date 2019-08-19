Indian Army recruitment drive in Paradip; 7 held for fake certificates

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
7 held for fake certificates
20

Paradip: At least seven youths were arrested on charges of submitting fake certificates during a recruitment drive by the Indian Army at Nuabazar Gopabandhu Stadium in Paradip on Monday.

The accused youths were identified as Amar Singh (19), Sajjan Kumar (19), Akhilesh Kumar Tiwari (22), Rahul Kumar Yadav (20), Shib Kumar Yadav ( 21), Gad Singh (20), and Azad Kumar Tiwari ( 19). They all hail from Uttar Pradesh.

Related Posts

Youth attacked, robbed of Rs 50,000 in Jagatsinghpur

50 families marooned as floodwater submerges slum in…

Youth found dead in Sundargarh; murder suspected

According to the sources, a recruitment drive is being organised by the Indian Army at Nuabazar Gopabandhu Stadium in Paradip from August 18. The accused youths, identifying themselves as residents of Odisha, had submitted their respective certificates to the recruitment officials. However, during verification, it was found that the certificates were fake. 

After the matter came to light, the youths were apprehended and later handed over to the Model police. Reportedly, the youths are in police custody and are being interrogated in this regard.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Youth attacked, robbed of Rs 50,000 in Jagatsinghpur

50 families marooned as floodwater submerges slum in…

Youth found dead in Sundargarh; murder suspected

1 of 1,954