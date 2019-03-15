Indian Army plans to buy 10L hand grenades

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry is likely to consider a proposal to buy 10 lakh multi-mode hand grenades for the Indian Army under the Make in India project in the military sector.

According to sources, the proposal for buying 10 lakh hand grenades from an Indian firm would be considered by the Defence Ministry at a high-level meeting to be chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman this week.

The proposal worth Rs 500 crore is critical as the government has already taken care of the main personal weapon requirements of the Army soldiers by signing two contracts for modern rifles.

In the first case, a contract worth over Rs 700 crore for around 75,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles from an American firm has been signed while a joint venture has been formed with Russia to manufacture 7.5 lakh modern AK-203 assault rifles.