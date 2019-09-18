Indian Army conducts high-altitude warfare exercise in Eastern Ladakh

Leh: The Indian Army has conducted high-altitude warfare exercise in Eastern Ladakh giving a clear message to China about its defence capabilities.

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh presided over a high-altitude warfare military exercise sending out a clear message to China that any misadventure on India’s territory would be punished.

The military exercise has come days after a faceoff between India and Chinese forces in Ladakh sector.

Singh visited Eastern Ladakh and witnessed the integrated exercise of all arms in super high altitude region. He complimented all ranks for an outstanding display of warfare under challenging conditions.

The XIV Corps which is headquartered at Leh comes under the Northern Army Command and has the 3rd Infantry Division and 8th Infantry Division under it.