New Delhi: Four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others sustained injuries after the India Army struck four terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with artillery strikes today.

According to sources, four terror launch pads in Neelam valley – opposite the Tangdhar sector – have been destroyed in the artillery strikes.

Sources indicated that this was retaliation to the cross-border firing by Pakistan in Tangdhar, in which two Indian soldiers and a civilian died.