Indian Army, Air Force begin rescue and search operations at AN-32 crash site

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force and Army today commenced rescue and search operations at the crash site where the wreckage of AN-32 transport aircraft was spotted on Wednesday.

The wreckage of the AN-32 transport aircraft was found 16 kilometres North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an altitude of 12,000 feet, eight days after it went missing after taking off from Assam’s Jorhat.

After identification of the wreckage of AN-32 by Mi-17V5, the Cheetah of IAF and ALH of Indian Army reached the crash site. However, the helicopters could not land next to the crash site due to high elevation and dense forest.

Today, the Indian Army has deployed Mi-17s and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) for the search and rescue operation of 13 personnel onboard the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) AN-32.

Notably, 13 persons comprising six offices and five airmen and two non-combatants were onboard and the aircraft was heading towards Menchuka Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh near the Chinese border when it went missing on June 3.