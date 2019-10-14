India Women defeats Proteas in low-scoring thriller, clinches ODI series 3-0

Vadodara: As Indian Spinner came out with a spectacular bowling performance, the women in Blue defeated South Africa in a low-scoring thriller and clinched the three-match ODI series 3-0 at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara today.

After managing just 146 runs in their first innings, the Indian eves rode on brilliant bowling performances from Ekta Bisht, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad to bowl out South Africa women for 140 and win the match by six runs.

Earlier, winning the toss and electing to bat, India didn’t have a great start as they lost both the openers in the first two overs. Skipper Mithali Raj did try to steady the ship along with Poonam Raut. However, they both fell quickly after contributing with 11 and 15 respectively.

Harmanpreet, who came in next, however, kept the batting from one end and played a crucial knock of 38 runs which came off 76 balls. Apart from her, Shikha Pandey contributed 35 valuable runs down the order and helped the team reach near the 150 marks.

Chasing 147, the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were never allowed to bat freely by the Indian bowlers.

Apart from Marizanne Kapp (29), captain Sune Luus (24) and Laura Wolvaardt (23), none of the other batters contributed much and as a result, the Proteas women failed to register the consolatory win.