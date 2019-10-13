India win by innings and 137 runs to lead series 2-0 in Pune

Pune: India recorded their 11th consecutive Test series at home as they defeated South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test in Pune on this Sunday.

With an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series, India have regained control of the trophy after having surrendered it on their last visit to South Africa in early 2018, when they lost 1-2.

Earlier, India forced South Africa to follow-on in Pune, having gained a hefty 326-run 1st innings lead. As the home attack reduced the visitors to 74/4 at Lunch, India picked 3 more wickets courtesy Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami to send the tourists to Tea at 172/7.

However, Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj frustrated the Indians with a 56-run partnership for the 8th wicket. The stand was finally broken by Umesh helping India wrap up an innings and 137 runs victory shortly thereafter.

Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets apiece. Ravichandran Ashwin also accounted for a couple of wickets while Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami bagged one wicket each.

It was for the first time in the history that India forced Proteas to follow-on on their home soil. Now, the win in Pune has propelled India to become the sole owner of the record for most consecutive Test series wins at home. The final Test will be played in Ranchi, starting October 19.