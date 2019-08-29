India vs Windies 2nd Test: Men in blue eye whitewash

New Delhi: As the men in blue clinched the first test with a massive 318-run victory over Windies, the Sabina Park Cricket Stadium in Kingston is all set to host the second test from tomorrow.

India currently leading the two-match series 1-0 after their massive 318-run victory over the Windies in the first Test match at North Sound.

The first Test saw India winning in four days after a dramatic West Indies batting collapse which saw them getting bowled out for 100 while chasing a target of 419 at the Sir Viv Richards Cricket Stadium.

India will now be looking to maintain its unbeaten streak on the tour in the final match and return home with a perfect record. The Virat Kohli-led side had swept the T20Is 3-0 and won the three-match ODI series 2-0 with the first match being washed out.

The Indian Test team though are far from being settled. The two major areas of concerns are the opening position and the wicketkeeper’s slot.

Rishabh Pant will be desperate to pay back the faith reposed in him by the team management and Jasprit Bumrah will once again lead the devastating fast bowling unit.

On the other hand, West Indies will look to bounce back and draw the Test series after their abject surrender in the first match in which they looked clueless against the Indian fast bowlers, especially in their second innings.

The hosts made one change in their squad for the final match of the series on Wednesday, replacing fast bowler Miguel Cummins with all-rounder Keemo Paul in the 13-man team.

Chris Gayle, who had backtracked on his retirement earlier this year and looked keen to play in the Test series against India, has not been named in the 13-man squad. Shane Dowrich has returned to Barbados to continue his rehabilitation after being ruled out of the series with an ankle injury.

India is runaway favourites going into the second and final match against a team that neither showed the resolve nor the aptitude required to put up a sustained fight in five-day cricket.

Probable playing XI:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk)/Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope and Kemar Roach.

The West Indies vs India 2nd Test will begin at 08:00 PM IST.