India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Inclement weather stops play

By pragativadinewsservice
Florida: West Indies were 98 for four against India in 15.3 overs when inclement weather stopped play in the second T20I in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday.

Rovman Powell scored 54 runs off 34 balls while Nicholas Pooran scored 19 runs off 34 balls. West Indies needed 70 runs to win from 27 balls when rain stopped the play.

Earlier, batting first India set a target of 168 for West Indies. Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer with 67 runs on the board. For West Indies, Sheldon Cottrell picked up two wickets.

