India vs South Africa women’s 3rd T20I called off due to wet outfield

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
India vs South Afri
9

Surat: The third women’s T20 international between India and South Africa has been called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield in Surat today.

The city had received rainfall in the morning because of which the field could not be dried off in time for the match, which was scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
<>

Related Posts

Lewis Hamilton wins Russian Grand Prix

Ramananda Sharma bags Gold for India in diving

Nepal’s Paras Khadka scripts history, becomes first…

</>

In the first match, India successfully defended a target of 131 thanks to a brilliant spell from off-spinner Deepti Sharma, who bowled three consecutive maidens and took three wickets in that period, helping India dismiss South Africa for 119.
Notably, this is the second consecutive game of the five-match series being played in the city to have been called off due to complications arising out of unseasonal rain.

The series remains tipped 1-0 in India’s favour going into the fourth match on Tuesday. The T20 series will be followed by a three-match ODI rubber in Vadodara.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Lewis Hamilton wins Russian Grand Prix

Ramananda Sharma bags Gold for India in diving

Nepal’s Paras Khadka scripts history, becomes first…

1 of 460