India vs Bangladesh Test in Kolkata likely to be attended by PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina

India vs Bangladesh Test
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina have been invited for the Kolkata Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

The Test match between the two countries will be played from November 22 to 26.

Invites have been sent by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to both the Prime Ministers to grace the historic occasion when Bangladesh play their first Test at the historic Eden Gardens stadium.

The second Test of the two-Test series will also be the time when the Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture will be held and it will be in all likelihood Ganguly who will be the speaker on the occasion.

This apart, the state-of-the-art indoor training facility that is being constructed at the Eden Gardens is also expected to be inaugurated during the second Test between India and Bangladesh.

