India urges Pakistan to reconsider service fee demand

New Delhi: India has urged Pakistan to exempt service fees to the pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, according reports.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said in a statement that India has once again urged Pakistan to reconsider its decision to levy USD 20 service fee on pilgrims.

The statement said that both countries have reached an agreement on most of the issues related to the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, except the service fee.

The MEA further said the government has decided to put in place the state of art infrastructure and open the Kartarpur Corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev so that the pilgrims from India and those holding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card can visit the holy shrine.