India U-23 squad for ODI series against Bangladesh announced

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
India U-23 squad
9

Mumbai: The All-India Junior Selection Committee on Tuesday announced India U-23 squad for the upcoming five-match one-day series against Bangladesh U-23.

Related Posts

Indian Women’s Hockey Team progress to Final of…

Odisha’s Sumitra Nayak to lead Indian Women’s Rugby Team

BWF World Ch’ships: HS Prannoy stuns Lin Dan in second…

The 15-man squad for the series will be lead by Priyam Garg. All the matches will be played in Raipur starting from September 19. The remaining four matches will be played on September 21, 23, 25 and 27.

India U-23 team: Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Madhav Kaushik, B R Sharath (wicket-keeper), Samarth Vyas, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Kumar Suraj, Atit Seth, Shubhang Hegde, Hrithik Shokeen, Dhrushant Soni, Arshdeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Harpreet Brar

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Indian Women’s Hockey Team progress to Final of…

Odisha’s Sumitra Nayak to lead Indian Women’s Rugby Team

BWF World Ch’ships: HS Prannoy stuns Lin Dan in second…

1 of 365