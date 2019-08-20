India U-23 squad for ODI series against Bangladesh announced

Mumbai: The All-India Junior Selection Committee on Tuesday announced India U-23 squad for the upcoming five-match one-day series against Bangladesh U-23.

The 15-man squad for the series will be lead by Priyam Garg. All the matches will be played in Raipur starting from September 19. The remaining four matches will be played on September 21, 23, 25 and 27.

India U-23 team: Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Madhav Kaushik, B R Sharath (wicket-keeper), Samarth Vyas, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Kumar Suraj, Atit Seth, Shubhang Hegde, Hrithik Shokeen, Dhrushant Soni, Arshdeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Harpreet Brar