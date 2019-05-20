India Today MDRA Survey: IIT Bhubaneswar Ranked 9th Best Engg. College In Country

Bhubaneswar: The weekly magazine India Today announced its annual list of best engineering colleges in India on 18th May, 2019 which will be published in the upcoming issue of the magazine dated 27th May, 2019.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has been ranked ‘9th’ under Best Government Engineering College category for the year 2019. The ranking was undertaken by the Marketing and Development Research Associates (MDRA) is a marketing research and consulting organization in India with focus on quantitative and qualitative research. The parameters broadly cover “Intake quality & Governance,” “Academic Excellence,” “Infrastructure & Living Experience,” “Personality & Leadership Development,” and “Career Progression & Placement”.

“At IIT Bhubaneswar, we have been rising the standards of the operations of the Institute in all fronts such as quality of education including learning, teaching, strengthening of research and fostering innovation towards providing holistic development of students and also are raising of improving quality faculty base including scaling up of the current infrastructure. It is indeed very satisfying to see the Institutes position or rank is going up in all the ranking frameworks in the country as well as at global level. We are committed to making IIT Bhubaneswar a globally respected Institute” said Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar.

IIT Bhubaneswar scaled up to 9th position from 10th position in comparison to last year’s India Today-MDRA Ranking of Engineering Institutions. Moreover, to give more realistic, relevant and updated information, MDRA has evaluated colleges based on current year data. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, IIT Bhubaneswar (BBS) has been ranked 17th among all the engineering institutes of the country, overall13th rank in India in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2019 and overall 20th rank in India among the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2019.

