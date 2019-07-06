India to train 1800 Bangladeshi Civil Servants at Mussoorie

Dhaka: As many as 1800 Bangladeshi mid-career civil servants will be trained at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie between 2019-2025.

The first batch of 30 civil servants leaving for a two-week long training programme in Mussoorie paid a visit to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka yesterday.

The Bangladeshi civil servants are being trained at the National Centre for Good Governance based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed in February this year in the Fifth meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission (JCC).

Welcoming the participants to the training programme, acting High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Bishwadip Dey said that such training provides an opportunity to share experiences of administration between civil servants of the two countries.

He expressed hope that civil servants of India and Bangladesh knowing each other would help foster deeper ties between the two countries.