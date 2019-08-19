India to provide Capacity Building training to Maldivian Civil Servants

New Delhi: India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide Training and Capacity Building Programme for Maldivian Civil Servants.

The MoU was operationalised following discussions between the senior officials of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and the Maldives Civil Service Commission today in a ceremony held at the Civil Services Commission of Maldives at Male.

An Indian delegation led by V.Srinivas, Additional Secretary Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances held delegation-level discussions with a Maldives delegation led by Dr Aly Shameem, Chairman of the Civil Services Commission of Maldives. The High Commissioner of India to Maldives Mr Sanjay Sudhir graced the occasion with his presence.

Following delegation-level talks, a consensus was reached between the 2 sides on the dates and participation levels for the first 10 training programmes from September, 2019 to December, 2020. The first 3 training programs under the MoU would be held in 2019 (a) September 16-28, 2019 and November 18-30, 2019 for 60 officers of the middle management level (b) December 2-14, 2019 for 30 officers of top management level.

Further on the sidelines of the training program for top management level civil servants, the National Center for Good Governance would collaborate with the Civil Services Commission of Maldives to convene a Conference on Good Governance & Innovations in Governance depicting the best governance practices between the two Nations. A training calendar reflecting the dates and program time-table was released by Dr Aly Shameem, Mr Sanjay Sudhir and Shri V.Srinivas at the Civil Services Commission today. An academic committee would be established between the 2 institutions for enhanced cooperation in implementing the training programs and would cover areas relating to the subject matter, faculty and timelines of the training.

The Prime Minister of India in his visit to Maldives in June 2019, had emphasised India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and assured India’s full support to Maldives in realising its aspirations for broad-based socio-economic development and strengthening of democratic and independent institutions. One of the MoUs signed during the visit was between the National Center for Good Governance, India and the Civil Services Commission of Maldives which envisaged capacity building activities for 1000 Civil Servants of Maldives at the National Centre for Good Governance over the next 5 years.

The Agreement envisaged that the National Center for Good Governance, India will be the nodal institution for designing customised training modules and its implementation taking into account the requirements of the Civil Service Commission of Maldives. The subject matter of the training programs include public administration, e-governance and service delivery, public policy and governance, information technology, urban development and planning, ethics in administration and challenges in implementation of SDGs.

Following delegation-level talks, the Indian delegation called on Vice President Mr Faisal Naseem. The Vice President of Maldives congratulated the Indian delegation and thanked the Indian Prime Minister for early implementation of the June 2019 MoU on capacity building programs of Maldivian Civil Servants. He said that the challenges before the Maldives Civil Servants are effective implementation of public policy, timely public service delivery, maintaining fairness, gender equality, e-governance, ethics, accountability and transparency in governance.

Vice President Mr Naseem said that he expected good results from the collaboration between Civil Service Commission and National Center for Good Governance. Shri V.Srinivas, Additional Secretary DARPG informed Vice President Mr Faisal Naseem of the strides undertaken by India in end to end service delivery and improvements in citizen services following adoption of e-Governance practices and many services being digitalized. He further said that the Maldivian Civil Servants would be undertaking exposure visits to the Unique Identification Authority of India, Passport Sewa Kendra and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The High Commissioner of India to the Maldives Mr Shri Sunjay Sudhir said that India has emerged as the largest development partner for capacity building of Maldivian Civil Servants and Indian training institutes represent the best practices in training. He also said that the collaboration between Civil Service Commission of Maldives and the National Center for Good Governance, India represents a mega development project with 1000 short-term training opportunities. He hoped that Maldivian Civil Servants would make best use of this opportunity.