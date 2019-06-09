India to provide capacity building training to 1000 Maldives civil servants

New Delhi: The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), India’s leading civil services training institution, has entered into an MoU with the Maldives Civil Services Commission for capacity building of 1000 Maldives civil servants over the next five years.

The agreement was signed during the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Male, the capital city of Maldives on June 8.

The agreement envisages that NCGG will be the nodal institution for designing customised training modules and its implementation taking into account the requirements of the Civil Service Commission, Maldives.

The subject matters of the training program will include public administration, e-governance and service delivery, public policy and governance, information technology, best practices in fisheries in coastal areas, agro-based practices, self-help group initiatives, urban development and planning, ethics in administration and challenges in the implementation of SDGs, a statement said.

Maldives will nominate suitable civil servants in the senior/ executive/ middle management levels as per agreed timelines.

Further, the NCGG will assist the Civil Services Training Institute, a subsidiary of the Civil Service Commission, Maldives to develop training programs and materials, assist in organizing the exchange of experts as needed by the Civil Services Commission.

The Ministry of External Affairs will bear all expenses pertaining to the training programme, the statement by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions added.

KV Eapen Director General NCGG and Secretary to Government of India Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances said that NCGG had trained 28 Maldives Civil Servants in April 2019 and this successful engagement encouraged the two countries to take the collaboration forward.

Eapen said that in 2019 NCGG has successfully conducted training programs for civil servants of Bangladesh, Myanmar, the Gambia and Maldives.