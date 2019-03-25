India to launch EMISAT into space on April 1

TechNational
By pragativadinewsservice
EMISAT
18

Chennai: India on April 1 will launch an electronic intelligence satellite, EMISAT, along with 29 other satellites into space, according to ISRO.

The whole flight sequence will take about 180 minutes from the rocket’s liftoff at 9.30 am on April 1.

According to ISRO, PSLV-C4– a special and a new version of PSLV will be used for the first time to carry the EMISAT and 29 other satellites into space which will place them in various orbits.

Related Posts

Police nab 3 JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Gadkari files nomination from Nagpur LS seat

SC dismisses plea banning road shows, rallies in poll…

EMISAT, developed by ISTO and DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization) is based on the famous Israeli spy satellite called SARAL or (Satellite with ARgos and ALtika).

EMISAT will use SARAL’s special altimeter called AltiKa (Built by CNES, as well as a Doris instrument), which will primarily work in Ka-band, 35 GHz.

The single frequency KA-Band will empower EMISAT to scan through ice, rain, coastal zones, land masses, forests, and wave heights without any hiccups.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.