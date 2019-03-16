India to host FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2020

Miami: International Football Federation (FIFA) on Friday confirmed that India will host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2020.
The decision was taken at the FIFA Council meeting in Miami. This will be the second FIFA tournament that India will host, after hosting the U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017.
Talking to the media, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, “We are delighted to announce that India has been confirmed as the host of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2020.”
The 2020 FIFA will be the 7th edition of U-17 Women’s World Cup.