India to grow at 7.5 per cent during next 3 years: World Bank

Washington: The World Bank has said that India’s economy is projected to grow at 7.5 per cent in the next three years, supported by robust investment and private consumption.

The bank, in its Global Economic Prospects released yesterday, said that India is estimated to have grown 7.2 per cent in fiscal year 2018-19, which ended March 31 this year. A slowdown in government consumption was offset by solid investment, which benefitted from public infrastructure spending.

The World Bank said, as against a growth rate of 6.6 per cent in 2018, China’s growth rate in 2019 is projected to be dropped to 6.2 per cent and then subsequently to 6.1 per cent in 2020 and 6 per cent in 2021.

With this, India will continue to retain the position of being the fastest growing emerging economy. And by 2021, its growth rate is projected to be 1.5 per cent more than China’s 6 per cent.

The World Bank’s report came as good news for India days after Data from Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that India’s economic growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, pushing the country behind China.