India to face South Africa in final T20I today

Bengaluru: India will look to book the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa with a win in Bengaluru today.

South Africa will be hoping to get their first win under Quinton De Kock’s captaincy as they look to level the series.

However, just as rain affected the first match at Dharamsala by ensuring a washout before a ball was even bowled, the weather could yet again play spoilsport at Bengaluru.

The weather forecast for the day is cloudy and there are chances of rain or a thunderstorm, meaning the match might suffer for at least a while due to the weather.

The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game will begin at 7 PM.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt/wk), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.