India to begin World Cup 2019 campaign today

London: Indian Cricket team led by skipper Virat Kohli is all set to begin their World Cup 2019 campaign

when they will take on South Africa at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

South Africa, who lost to England and Bangladesh in the earlier matches, will be looking for their first win of the tournament on Wednesday against India who are ranked second in the world. India, on the other hand, will be playing their first game.

Earlier, India had defeated South Africa in the 2015 World Cup and crushed them 5-1 in a 6-match ODI series in 2018.

India have been one of the most successful sides in the World Cup history, winning 2 titles (1983 and 2011) and reaching the final on another occasion (2003).