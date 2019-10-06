India Thrash South Africa By 203 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead

Vizag: After a scintillating 5-wicket haul for Mohammed Shami and four wickets for Ravindra Jadeja on the last day of the first Test, helped India to register a comfortable 203-run win over South Africa in Vishakhapatnam.

India took a 1-0 lead after thrashing South Africa by 203 runs in the 3-match series. Virat Kohli’s men have now 160 points, 100 more than 2nd-placed New Zealand in the World Test Championship table.

Resuming on their overnight score of 11/1, South Africa batting order collapsed in the morning session on Sunday.

After the breakthrough provided by R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami gripped the Proteas’s middle order. He removed Temba Bavuma (0), Faf du Plessis(13) and Quinton de Kock (0) in quick succession. Jadeja then joined the party with a three-wicket over.

Senuran Muthusamy and Dane Piedt showed incredible resistance to bring up South Africa’s highest ninth-wicket partnership against India post-lunch.

But then Shami came back to end Piedt’s knock on 56. The pacer then took the final wicket of Kagiso Rabada to wrap up the Proteas second innings on 191. South Africa will play the second Test match in Pune which will begin on October 10.