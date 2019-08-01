India Team coach race: BCCI receives 2000 Applications

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received over 2000 applications for the post of head coach of Team India.

According to sources, former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody who has a vast coaching experience has applied for the role. Also, former New Zealand and current Kings XI Punjab head coach Mike Hesson has sent in his application. Among the Indian contenders, Robin Singh and Lalchand Rajput have applied for the role.

However, Mahela Jayawardene, who was earlier interested in the role has not yet sent in his application. Mirror also reports that many international applications were sent by the agents of the aspirants and the BCCI may take more time to evaluate all the names.

Also, it has been confirmed that former South African player Jonty Rhodes has sent in his application for the role of fielding coach. The current coaching staff was handed an extension till the tour of West Indies as their contract expired after the World Cup. India will play three Twenty20 internationals, three ODIs, and two Tests in the USA and the Caribbean, sources added.

The tenure of the current crop of the head coach and support staffs came to an end after the World Cup. But BCCI decided to extend their stint by 45 days until the series against West Indies comes to an end. In the meantime, BCCI invited applications for the posts of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager.

