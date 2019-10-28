India takes Pak to world body for denying airspace to PM Modi

New Delhi: India has taken the matter of Pakistan’s move to deny permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special flight to use its airspace, to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), sources in the government have said.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Saudi Arabia to participate in an international business conference on October 29. India had sought permission from Pakistan to make its airspace available for the VVIP flight, which was denied by Islamabad.

Following this, India has taken the matter to the civil aviation body.

Overflight clearances are sought and granted by other countries as prescribed by the ICAO guidelines.

Pakistan had earlier also denied Prime Minister Modi access to its air space for his visit to the United States to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session on September 20.

Prior to this, President Ram Nath Kovind had also been denied permission to use Pakistan’s airspace for his official trip to Europe.