India T20I squad for Trophy against South Africa announced

New Delhi: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming three-match Paytm T20 Trophy against South Africa.

While Virat Kohli will lead the side, Rohit Sharma will be his deputy. The selectors have not included former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the home series.

The first T20 International will be played at Dharmasala on September 15 while the second match will be held at Mohali on September 18. The third and final match will be played in Bengaluru.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini