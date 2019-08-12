India suspends Delhi-Lahore bus service for indefinite period

New Delhi: After Pakistan, India also followed suit and suspended Delhi-Lahore friendship bus service for indefinite period on Monday, officials said.

An official statement issued by the Delhi Transport Corporation said “Consequent to Pak decision to suspend the Delhi – Lahore bus service, DTC is not able to send bus from 12.8.2019”.

Pakistan had taken the decision in retaliation to India’s decision for scrapping of Article 370 of its Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed had tweeted: “In line with the decisions of the NSC (National Security Committee), Pak-India bus service is suspended”. Reports said the NSC meeting was chaired by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by top ministers, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Prior to suspending the bus service, Pakistan had announced that it is permanently discontinuing the Samjhauta Express train service with India. Pakistan has also shut down the Thar Link Express.