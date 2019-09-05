India squads for Women’s ODI, T20I series against South Africa announced

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series between Women’s Teams of India and South Africa.

All-India Women’s Selection Committee met on Thursday at BCCI headquarters to pick the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the upcoming Paytm ODI & T20I series against South Africa Women, a BCCI release said.

The five T20Is will be played under lights in Surat, while the 50-over format will be day games, the release stated.

The T20I will begin on September 24 and conclude on October 4, the ODI will be played from October 9 to 14. While Mitali Raj, who recently announced retirement from T20I, will lead the ODI squad, Harmanpreet Kaur has been named the captain of T20I squad.

Match schedule:

Indian Women’s ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, D Hemalatha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Priya Punia

Indian Women’s squad for first 3 T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi