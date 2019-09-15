India-South Africa Dharamsala T20I called off due to rain

Bhubaneswar: The first T20I between India and South Africa has officially been called off at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh due to incessant rain on Sunday.

The news came as a disappointment for the Indian fans who were looking forward to the home series. Even the toss was not able to take place between the two teams.

The non-stop pouring eventually forced officials to call off the match at around 19:50 IST. The second and third match of the series will take place at Mohali and Bengaluru on September 18 and September 22 respectively.

