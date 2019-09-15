India-South Africa Dharamsala T20I called off due to rain

Bhubaneswar: The first T20I between India and South Africa has officially been called off at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh due to incessant rain on Sunday.

The news came as a disappointment for the Indian fans who were looking forward to the home series. Even the toss was not able to take place between the two teams.

The rains continue and the match has officially been called off. See you in Chandigarh for the 2nd T20I #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/BjZ9Y7QAf2 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 15, 2019

Match abandoned between India and South Africa. The rain proves too much in the end and so now the teams will look forward to the 2nd T20I in Mohali on Wednesday.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/ahOgKBkRIS — ICC (@ICC) September 15, 2019

The non-stop pouring eventually forced officials to call off the match at around 19:50 IST. The second and third match of the series will take place at Mohali and Bengaluru on September 18 and September 22 respectively.