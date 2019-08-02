India slips to 7th position in global GDP ranking

New Delhi: India is now the seventh-largest economy after slipping one notch in the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rankings in 2018, according to World Bank data.

With $2.72 trillion GDP, India remained at the seventh position while United Kingdom ($2.82 trillion) and France ($2.77 trillion) grabbed fifth and six spots respectively.

In the World Bank list, United States remains at the top with a GDP of $20.5 trillion, followed by China ($13.6 trillion), Japan ($4.9 trillion) and Germany ($3.9 trillion).

In 2017, India with $2.65 trillion economy had overtaken France as the sixth-largest economy. Similarly, the UK’s GDP was $2.64 trillion and France was at $2.59 trillion in 2017.

Notably, the Modi government in its Budget recently had laid out its plan to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025. The Economy Survey for 2018-19 had prescribed that the Indian economy needs to grow at a rate of 8 per cent to reach this goal.