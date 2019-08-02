India slips to 7th position in global GDP ranking

National
By pragativadinewsservice
global GDP ranking
11

New Delhi: India is now the seventh-largest economy after slipping one notch in the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rankings in 2018, according to World Bank data.

With $2.72 trillion GDP, India remained at the seventh position while United Kingdom ($2.82 trillion) and France ($2.77 trillion) grabbed fifth and six spots respectively.

Related Posts

NIA files charge-sheet against 18 accused in Ramalingam…

Rajya Sabha Passes The Code on Wages Bill, 2019

Fake invoice racket busted by GST Commissionerate, two held

In the World Bank list, United States remains at the top with a GDP of $20.5 trillion, followed by China ($13.6 trillion), Japan ($4.9 trillion) and Germany ($3.9 trillion).

In 2017, India with $2.65 trillion economy had overtaken France as the sixth-largest economy. Similarly, the UK’s GDP was $2.64 trillion and France was at $2.59 trillion in 2017.

Notably, the Modi government in its Budget recently had laid out its plan to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025. The Economy Survey for 2018-19 had prescribed that the Indian economy needs to grow at a rate of 8 per cent to reach this goal.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.