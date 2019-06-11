India requests Pakistan to let PM Modi fly through its airspace, clearance expected soon

New Delhi: India has requested Pakistan to allow the use of their airspace for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special flight to Bishkek,Kyrgyzstan.

Sources said clearance for Prime Minister’s special flight is expected to come soon.

Prime Minister Modi’s aircraft is scheduled to fly over its airspace to the Kyrgyzstan capital for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will be at the same meeting room and may even share a table at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan this week.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi stormed back to power following a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections Imran Khan had called Prime Minister Modi to congratulate him on his victory. Khan expressed his willingness to work together for peace in South Asia.

Notably, Pakistan had fully shut its airspace on the eastern border with India after Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out aerial airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26.

Since then, it has only opened two routes, both of them pass through southern Pakistan, of the total 11.

Pakistan had given special permission to India’s then external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to fly directly through Pakistani airspace to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on May 21.

Apart from the two routes through southern Pakistan, the neighbouring country’s airspace remains closed for commercial airliners. On May 29, Pakistan had extended the ban on India using its airspace for commercial flights till June 14.