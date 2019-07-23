India rejects US claim on Kashmir mediation

New Delhi: India has outrightly rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that PM Narendra Modi had requested him to “mediate” on Kashmir tangle.

In a joint press briefing with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at White House on Monday, Trump said Modi had asked him to help in Kashmir matter.

The American President said: “I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject and he actually said would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?. To which, I said ‘Where’. He said ‘Kashmir”.

President Trump told reporters that he would love to be a mediator. He said Kashmir has a beautiful name and it is supposed to be such a beautiful part of the world.

Imran Khan responded to Trump’s wish for playing the role of a mediator by saying the “prayers of over a billion people will be with you if you can mediate and resolve the situation”.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar immediately responded to the issue by saying that no such request was made by the Prime Minister for mediation in Kashmir issue. The US State Department on Monday said Kashmir is a bilateral issue and expressed that Washington is “ready to assist”.

The State Department tweeted: “While Kashmir is a bilateral issue for both parties to discuss, the Trump administration welcomes Pakistan and India sitting down and the United States stands ready to assist”.