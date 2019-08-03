India register 4-wicket win against West Indies in 1st T20I

Florida: India registered a comfortable four-wicket win against West Indies in the first match of the three Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) at Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

Chasing a paltry 96-run, India achieved the target for the loss of six wickets with 16 balls remaining. For West Indies, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Narine and Keemo Paul picked up a couple of wickets each.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first. West Indies managed to post 96-run target for India. For Windies, Kieron Pollard scored 49 runs to take his team to a fighting total on such wicket. Navdeep Saini claimed three wickets on his T20I debut.

With this, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.