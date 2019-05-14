India ready to help Pakistan for eradication of terrorism: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said India would help Pakistan if it shows sincerity in eradicating terrorism from its soil.

Taking a dim view of Pakistan Premier Imran Khan’s remark that a win for Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections will revive hopes for Indo-Pak peace, the Home Minister advised him that he should instead ensure that terrorism is wiped out completely from his country.

Assuring India’s help and cooperation in extirpating terrorism, Singh said Pakistan will be given assistance in this regard.

Singh said it is high time that Pakistan should announce that terrorism will be wiped out completely from the country.

It may be recalled that a day before the first phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections on April 10, Pakistan premier told a group of foreign journalists that Indo-Pak peace had a better chance under Modi’s rule.