‘India plays major role in transformation of Afghanistan’

New Delhi: India has rejected US President Donald Trump’s jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over funding of library in Afghanistan.

Official sources said developmental assistance plays major role in transformation of war-torn Afghanistan.

The sources said on Thursday that India has rejected Trump‘s comments over funding of a ‘library’ in the war-ravaged country.

India has been implementing a range of mega infrastructure projects as well as carrying out community development programmes in Afghanistan, the sources said.

Such assistance would go a long way in making the country economically empowered and stable, the sources added.

It is worthwhile to mention that Trump took a jibe at Modi for funding a ‘library’ in Afghanistan, saying it is of no use in the war-torn country.