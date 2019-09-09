India, Pakistan to participate in anti-terror drill in Russia

New Delhi: India and Pakistan will participate in anti-terror drill in Russia from Monday amid strained relations over Kashmir issue, according to reports.

The exercise named TSENTR 2019 will commence in Orenburg in Russia under the aegis of the China-backed Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Tensions between the two countries flared up after India’s recent decision to abrogate Article 370.

Besides India and Pakistan, the host country Russia, as well as China and four other nations, are also taking part in the annual military training exercise.

A statement from the defence ministry said: “The exercise aims at evolving drills of the participating armies and practicing them in the fight against the scourge of international terrorism thereby ensuring military security in the strategic central Asian region”.