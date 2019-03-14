India, Pakistan talk on Kartarpur corridor is constructive

Attari/New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Thursday held constructive discussions on their first meeting to finalize the modalities for Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

The meeting took place on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border.

This meeting was held in the shadow of escalating tension in their ties recently.

The joint statement issued after the talks said both sides held detailed and constructive discussions on various aspects.

Both sides agreed to work towards expeditiously operationalising of the Kartapur Sahib Corridor (KSC).

Media reports said the meeting took place amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours following India’s air strike on a terrorist training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed. Pakistan subsequently tried to attack on military installations in India.

A statement said it was agreed to hold the next meeting at Wagah on April 2. This will be preceded by a meeting of the technical experts on March 19 at the proposed zero points to finalise the alignment of the corridor.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.