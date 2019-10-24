India, Pakistan sign agreement on Kartarpur corridor

New Delhi: India and Pakistan has signed the much-awaited agreement to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor on Thursday.

The Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, SCL Das met Pakistan officials at zero point near the site of the Kartarpur corridor and signed the MoU on India’s behalf.

Addressing a presser immediately after signing the agreement, Das said that the online portal – http://prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in has gone live today for the registration of pilgrims.

Das further said that the Pakistan side has agreed to make sufficient provision for ‘langar’ and distribution of ‘prasad’ in the Gurdwara premises.

“Corridor will be open from dawn to dusk. Pilgrims travelling in the morning will have to return on the same day. Corridor will be operational throughout the year, except on notified days,” he added.

With the signing of this agreement, a formal framework has been laid down for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, said Das.“Indian pilgrims of all faith and persons of Indian origin they can use the Kartarpur Corridor. The travel will be visa-free. Pilgrims need to carry only a valid passport,” he added.